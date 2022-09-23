Johnny Depp reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich in 2022 (Source: 1News)

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating Joelle Rich.

The 59-year-old actor is said to have struck up a relationship with lawyer Joelle, 37, after she worked with him on his libel case against The Sun newspaper back in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly: “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star – who was previously married to Aquaman actress Amber Heard – lost his libel case against the British tabloid but won a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which she alleged that she had claimed to have been a victim of alleged domestic abuse throughout their marriage for a magazine article.

The insider went on to note that while Joelle – who did not work on his defamation case – had no “professional” obligation to be present for the hearing back in June, she attened the Virginia courtroom to show her “support” for Johnny and claimed that the pair had been “meeting up” in hotel rooms in the early days of their romance.

The source told Us Weekly: “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal. She wanted to show her support. [Johnny and Joelle’ discreetly met up in hotel rooms during the early stages.”

It comes after the news that the story infamous defamation trial is to be the subject of a new film and has been “fast-tracked” into production.

Melissa Marty has been cast as Johnny’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, while Marry Carrig will portray Elaine Bredehoft, who served as Amber’s attorney.

Sara Lohman will direct from a script by Guy Nicolucci.

Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi, said in a statement: “With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.”