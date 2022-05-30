Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial

[Source: CNN]

After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.

Whatever the verdicts in Depp’s $50 million suit and Heard’s $100 million countersuit, something else is true: The fate of their respective careers will be decided in the court of public opinion, according to Hollywood insiders.

CNN spoke with six entertainment industry experts for this story, some of whom spoke on background to protect professional relationships.

Whether fair or unfair, the wave of support Depp has received on social media during the trial – especially on TikTok – may serve him well going forward, one veteran publicist who has known Depp for years told CNN.

Another top Hollywood publicist, who hasn’t worked with either Depp or Heard, said neither of their images have fared well.