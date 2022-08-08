John Legend reveals the real reason his no longer good friends with Kanye West

John Legend has cleared up where his friendship with Kanye West stands. [Source: ENews]

While the two used to be quite close, with the “All of Me” singer even performing at Kanye’s wedding to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, John shared that they “aren’t friends as much as we used to.”

As for the reason behind their falling out, John referred back to Kanye’s run for president in the 2020 election and the rapper’s support for former President Donald Trump.

“I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship,” John explained during the Aug. 4 episode of The Axe Files podcast. “He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.”

The Voice coach noted, “And we really haven’t been close since then.” But despite their current distance, John explained that having Kanye as a friend back in the day was helpful when it came to navigating rapid success in his career.

John recalled of Kanye, “When it happened for him, like a year or so before it happened for me, that was actually useful for me because it was almost like an apprenticeship where I got to see everything that was going to happen to me like a year in advance.”

He added, “And it helped me, I think, mentally prepare for it and know how to move in that world before I was the focus of attention.”