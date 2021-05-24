John Campbell bids farewell to Breakfast during his last show

There were lots of hugs as John Campbell bid Breakfast an emotional farewell on Friday morning.

He said he’s “proud” to have been part of the team.

It was announced on Tuesday Campbell was leaving the show to be TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

Campbell will tell stories across TVNZ’s news and current affairs shows, on television and digital. He will also host a number of specials.

Kamahl Santamaria will join Breakfast alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart.

Campbell’s Breakfast whānau farewelled him in a video tribute, with Clarkson, McLean and Stewart all thanking him for his friendship, mentorship and support over the last three years.

He smiled, laughed, and looked reflective throughout.

McLean said he would miss Campbell’s hugs, Clarkson tried hard not to cry and Stewart even played My Heart Will Go On on the flute, to which Campbell looked astounded.

Campbell said at the end he wanted to look back as part of his farewell.



Kamahl Santamaria. [Source: TVNZ]

Santamaria comes to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, having started his career at 3 News before heading overseas.

Santamaria returns to New Zealand after 20 years overseas, having presented news and current affairs in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, the United States and the Middle East.

He joins Breakfast in a few weeks.