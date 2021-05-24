John Abraham: Tehran is a relevant geo-political film

Actor John Abraham says he will dive into the shoot of his ambitious geo-political thriller Tehran in Iran in June, once he finishes shooting for Shah Rukh Khan fronted actioner Pathaan.

Abraham, who is currently seen on the big screen in Attack, has a packed slate of films starting with Mohit Suri’s thriller Ek Villain Returns, Yash Raj Films Pathaan and Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran.

Inspired by true events, Tehran is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

In an interview with PTI, John Abraham said Tehran is a relevant geo-political film.

“I begin shooting the film in June in Iran. We are ready to go, our director is outdoor doing the recce. I will dub for Villain, then shoot for Pathaan, which goes till April. Then I finish all my prior commitments till May and start the film in June.