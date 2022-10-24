Jodie Whittaker's regeneration reveals a new Doctor

[Source: BBC]

David Tennant has made a surprise appearance in Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who story.

Whittaker unexpectedly regenerated into Tennant at the end of the 90-minute special The Power of the Doctor.

The BBC has confirmed that the popular actor, who previously played the role between 2005 and 2010, has officially returned as the 14th Doctor.

Article continues after advertisement

Tennant told BBC News: “What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life.”

It was announced earlier this year that the actor had been filming scenes for the sci-fi drama’s 60th anniversary.

Now it’s been confirmed that he’s playing more than a brief cameo, and that he’s taken over from Whittaker to once more play the Doctor.

“You move on from it with a whole mixture of emotions,” said the actor who left as the show’s lead actor in 2010.

“And one of those is sadness and regret. So to be able to revisit that and to get another another shot, it was a total joy from start to finish.

“Doctor Who runs through my life, as if through a stick of rock really. It’s a show that I loved as a small child, I grew up obsessed with it. I went to get [fourth Doctor] Tom Baker’s autograph in Glasgow, John Menzies.

“I thought it was something that I would certainly never be as involved in again… it’s like being given the loveliest present. And I’m very, very excited. I’m thrilled and I hope people will enjoy the stories we’ve got to tell.”