JK Rowling tweet by trans activists 'not criminal'

| @BBCWorld
January 18, 2022 7:00 am
[Source: BBC]

No action will be taken against transgender activists who targeted author JK Rowling, police have said.

The Harry Potter author complained to police after campaigners posted a photo of her Edinburgh home on Twitter.

Ms Rowling, who has been criticised for her views on transgender issues, described it as “doxxing” – the malicious act of publishing personal information.

Police Scotland have confirmed that no criminality was established.

Ms Rowling claimed her home address was exposed when a photo of the three people outside her home was put online in November.

She wrote on Twitter that the image depicted the activists in front of her home, “carefully positioning themselves to ensure” the address was visible.

The campaigners deleted the photo the day after it was posted.

Ms Rowling sparked controversy in June 2020 for posting tweets which took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” – she objected to the avoidance of the use of the word “women”.

In a lengthy blog post, the writer said her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of abuse and having concerns around single-sex spaces.

Critics said her views “diminished the identity” of trans people, while stars from the Harry Potter films, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, distanced themselves from her comments.

