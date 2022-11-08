Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2023 Oscars

[Photo: CNN]

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards for a third time, the Academy announced Monday.

Kimmel previously helmed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel reportedly said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

His last foray into hosting the awards show was memorable for “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture mix up.

The next Oscars ceremony will follow another famous controversy – Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted that show.