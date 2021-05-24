Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew Are Returning to Grey's Anatomy

Paging Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner

That’s right, E! News has learned that Grey’s Anatomy alums Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to make a comeback at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Now, before Japril fans get too excited, Deadline—which first broke the news—reports that the actors are reprising their roles solely for the season 18 finale on May 26. While we’d prefer to have them back full-time, we’ll take anything we can get.

The update comes two months after Williams teased the possibility of a Grey’s Anatomy return. “I’d consider it,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s a total possibility.”

Viewers last saw Jackson and April together in season 17, when the pair decided to move to Boston so that Jackson could run the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston. So, what brings them back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? We’re guessing it has something to do with the hospital’s residency program being put on probation due to a lack of attendings.

Williams and Drew aren’t the only Grey’s veterans set for a season 18 return. Kate Walsh is also scrubbing back in when the medical drama returns from its hiatus on May 5. The Private Practice alum confirmed the news by posting an Instagram video of her in a white lab coat, writing, “I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…#GreysAnatomy Thursday, May 5th!”

Walsh also made a guest appearance earlier in season 18, in which she worked on a surgery with former rival Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and reconnected with ex sister-in-law Amelia Shephard (Caterina Scorsone).

“It’s like going back home, going back to a job that you started 18 years ago,” Walsh told E! News’ Daily Pop of her October return. “Who really does that?”

Walsh, that’s who, and we love her for it.

While we wait for the medical drama to return on May 5, keep reading to get a status update on other Grey’s Anatomy alums.