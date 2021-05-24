Jersey postponed amid COVID-19 cases rise in India

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey have been postponed.

Amid the increased numbers in the positive cases of COVID-19, the makers have decided to postpone the film from its upcoming release on December 31, 2021.

Apart from that, the rumours surrounding the film that it will see direct-to-OTT release are false.

The announcement of the postponement was made on December 28, just days before the release of the film.

The film will have a theatrical release and the makers will announce the new date in the coming weeks.