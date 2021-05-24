Home


Jennifer Lopez receives Icon Award at iHeart Music Awards

CNN
March 24, 2022 12:31 pm

Jennifer Lopez showed why she deserved the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award at Tuesday’s awards show in Los Angeles.

The singer and dancer turned in an energetic performance of some of her hits and also expressed her gratitude for the award which honors longstanding artists who have made a significant impact on the culture.

“Thank you. To everyone thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me,” Lopez said. “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn’t even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx.”

She also said the term “icon” stood for “I Can Overcome Negativity” and ended her acceptance speech with “And let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started. I love you!”

She was introduced by “Pose” star Billy Porter and was cheered on by boyfriend Ben Affleck.

 

