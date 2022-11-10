Jennifer Aniston has zero regrets about trying IVF

[Source: BBC]

Jennifer Aniston has spoken about trying to get pregnant through IVF but says that “the ship has sailed”.

The actress, 53, best known for playing Rachel Green in Friends, said she privately went through a difficult time in her late 30s and 40s, while under media scrutiny.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she said.

She told the magazine Allure she wished someone had told her to freeze her eggs.

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she added.

“All the years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it.”

But she told the magazine that she had “zero regrets.”

She added: “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today,” she said. “The ship has sailed.”