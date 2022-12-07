Jenna Ortega Filmed Wednesday's Dance Scene While She Had COVID

[Source: CBR]

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega recently revealed that she filmed the Netflix supernatural comedy-horror series’ iconic dance scene while she had COVID-19.

Ortega confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 after shooting the scene in an interview with NME. “[I]t’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID, so it was awful to film… I woke up and — it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad — I had the body aches,” she said. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

Wednesday production company MGM has since addressed Ortega’s comments, insisting that show had followed “strict COVID protocols” throughout filming. This apparently included removing Ortega from the Wednesday set as soon as she received her positive test result.

Article continues after advertisement

For her part, Ortega seems less worried about the potential controversy of her working while displaying COVID-19 symptoms and more about the quality of the scene itself, which references the dance choreography of classic movies, TV shows and music videos. “I asked to redo it, but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better,” she said.

Ortega’s desire to perfect Wednesday’s dance routine is hardly surprising, given how passionate she is about the show. The star recently opened up about what it meant to her to play a version of Wednesday that embraced the Addams Family character’s Latin heritage, describing the experience as “special.”

She also noted the absence of similar representation on TV when she was growing up. “I remember for my fifth birthday, I actually asked my mom for a box of blonde hair dye, because I wanted to dye my hair blonde so that I could look like Cinderella,” Ortega said. “If you don’t have someone that you can relate to… it can be very discouraging.”

Ortega is set to get even more screen time to showcase Wednesday’s roots, provided showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar get their way. Gough and Millar confirmed that they’ve already mapped out another three or four seasons of Wednesday storylines, in the event that Netflix greenlights more episodes of the series.