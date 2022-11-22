Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Guest Spots For Walking Dead Alumni on Dead City

[Source: CBR]

While discussing the series finale and upcoming spinoff series Dead City, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan also teased the possibility of guest appearances from stars of the original AMC series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan described the experience of leaving the original show and moving on to the spinoff as “fucking weird.” “Looking at video village or the cast chairs, like, where is everybody? It’s just different,” he explained. The actor then teased the possibility of crossovers and guest appearances, saying, “I’m happy to still be playing Negan, but I’m sad I don’t get an opportunity to work with these folks anymore — unless I do!”

The Walking Dead crossed the finish line of its 12-year run with its final episode, “Rest in Peace,” which aired on Nov. 20. The post-apocalyptic series launched on AMC in 2010 on Oct. 31 with a 6-episode inaugural season.

It didn’t take long for the show to explode in popularity, leading to larger follow-up seasons.

An adaptation of the popular Image Comics series created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard, the show maintained its success and popularity for over a decade, resulting in several spinoffs, including Morgan’s upcoming Dead City.

Morgan’s Negan will return for The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will see him join forces with an unlikely cohort: Maggie (Lauren Cohen).

Season 1 will run for six episodes, with The Walking Dead writer and co-executive producer Eli Jorné locked in as executive producer and showrunner.

Though Morgan expressed his positive feelings over the spinoff, he reportedly left AMC executives upset after criticizing the network’s decision to announce the spinoffs before The Walking Dead series finale. According to Morgan, he thought the decision was a “mistake.”

He explained, “I just think that the stakes are raised that much higher, and going into a finale episode, I think the audience if they don’t know that four of your main characters or whatever it is are doing spinoffs, you know, those are four more people that may not walk away from this.”

With the surprise return of Andrew Lincoln at the end of The Walking Dead series finale, fans are gearing up to see Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spotlighted in a spinoff, which is set to air in 2023.

The series has so far been described by producer Scott M. Gimple as an “epic and insane love story.”

Norman Reedus is also set to star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The spinoff will see the character transported across the Atlantic to France to experience a whole new level of a world gone mad.

While it is currently unknown how Daryl ends up in Paris, Reedus stated that his character didn’t go there of his own free will.