Jazz pianist wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Fergus McCreadie is the first jazz musician to take the prize [Source: BBC]

Pianist Fergus McCreadie has won the Scottish Album of the Year award.

The jazz and folk musician, 25, took the title for his album Forest Floor, which was also shortlisted for this year’s Mercury Prize.

McCreadie is the first jazz artist to scoop the prize, previously won by the likes of Mogwai and Young Fathers.

“I’m still very confused, overwhelmed I think. It’s completely not something I was expecting at all,” he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Afternoon Show.

“It was such an honour to be up for it, it’s amazing. It meant a lot, not just personally but for the wider Scottish jazz scene.

“It’s so nice to get that recognition, it’s such an exciting thing to be part of. Hopefully I’m not the last jazz musician to take it home.”

His third studio album was praised by judges for its “folk-influenced sound” and “precisely placed notes and rich harmonies”.

It went straight to number one on the UK’s Jazz & Blues Albums Chart when it was released in April.

McCreadie, previously nominated in 2021 for his second album Cairn, also received £20,000 for winning the award.

Earlier this week, McCreadie performed at the Mercury Prize ceremony in London, after being nominated alongside Harry Styles, Sam Fender and winner Little Simz.

He also won Instrumentalist Of The Year at the Jazz FM awards on Thursday.