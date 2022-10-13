Janhvi Kapoor plays a BSC Nursing graduate in the Helen remake Mili, see first teaser

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2022 movie Good Luck Jerry, will next star in the upcoming film Mili, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

The upcoming thriller is bankrolled by her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.

The first poster was unveiled on Wednesday by Janhvi Kapoor.

Flaunting a wide smile, she is sporting a ponytail as she looks into the camera.

She is donning a green kurta, and carrying a backpack.

Along with the first look, she wrote, “In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili.”

The poster reads her character name Mili Naudiyal who is 24 years old and is a BSC Nursing graduate.

Mili is being produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.

It is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who directed the original film. Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa will essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s father in the upcoming survival thriller.

Produced by Zee Studios, Mili is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4th November 2022.

Helen is a story of a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada.

However, things take an ugly turn when she does not return home from work and suddenly disappears.

The film stars Anna Ben in the title role, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David, and Binu Pappu appear in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next star in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring alongside Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

Both projects are scheduled for release in 2023.