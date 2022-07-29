Jamie Campbell Bower praised for addiction post

[Source: BBC]
The 33-year-old actor announced he was celebrating seven-and-a-half years of sobriety in a Twitter post.
His message received thousands of likes and replies from his 950,000 followers.
Addiction charity Turning Point said a high-profile figure speaking openly made it a “little less scary” for others thinking about seeking help.
Jamie posted a two-part tweet telling fans about his problems with addiction and his time in hospital receiving mental health treatment.
He ended on a hopeful note, saying “each day is a chance to start again”, adding: “For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way.”
