James Gunn Promises His DCU Balances Popular and Obscure Characters

James Gunn promises to balance his DC Universe with popular and obscure characters.

The new co-CEO of DC Films responded to fan questions on Twitter about his plans for the DCU’s slate of upcoming projects. When asked by a Twitter user about whether he would produce projects with lesser-known DC characters or focus on established Justice League superheroes, Gunn promised the best of both worlds. “We’ll be focusing on the most well-known and some lesser-known characters simultaneously,” Gunn said.

As a filmmaker, Gunn is known for his love for obscure comic book characters. Gunn’s work directing Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise saw a group of space misfits, who were never the brand names like the Avengers lineup, and instantly turn them into household names. Within the DC brand, Gunn created 2021’s The Suicide Squad, diverting from David Ayer’s approach to the 2016 Suicide Squad film and instead taking inspiration from John Ostrander’s 1980s run in the comic line. This paved the way for Gunn to team up previously established characters such as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang with new characters at the lower level of DC lore, including King Shark, Polka-Dot Man and Peacemaker.

Since taking the leadership position at DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, Gunn has been hard at work forming a “DC Universe Bible” to create a more unified approach to the DCU in film, television, animation and video games. While Gunn has teased that several characters such as Green Lantern, Green Arrow and Lobo could make their DCU debut in his slate, one unlikely character that fans have overwhelmingly requested is Booster Gold. “Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they’d most like to see on screen,” Gunn said. “I’m not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless.”

While Gunn and Safran have yet to release their DC slate, one iconic character remains a priority to the studio: Superman. Gunn confirmed the end of Henry Cavill’s time with the role, and that there will be a hard reboot of the Man of Steel in his younger days. The decision has not been well received by some DCU fans, who believed Cavill would be back in the red cape following his surprise mid-credits cameo in Black Adam. However, Gunn mentioned a possibility of moving Cavill into another DCU role in the future.