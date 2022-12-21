James Gunn Debunks Rumor Every DC Role Will Be Recast Except His Suicide Squad

[Source: CBR]

James Gunn denied rumors that he will be recasting every major DC Universe character but keeping the cast of his own projects The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Following weeks of rumors that DC Studios’ new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were recasting nearly every DCU character, the filmmaker took to Twitter to debunk these claims.

Gunn noted that the theory being pushed around social media is “untrue,” reaffirming that the pair are “not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad.”.

These rumors followed swiftly after news broke that Henry Cavill would not be returning to play Superman again, despite having previously announced his return and appearing in a cameo at the end of Black Adam.

Gunn shared the news that the studio does have a Superman project in the works, but an actor younger than Cavill will be needed for the part. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.” Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins’ highly-anticipated threequel, will also not move forward although this decision was not made by Gunn and Safran.

Cameos featuring Cavill and Gadot in The Flash are also rumored to have been scrapped.

The Suicide Squad (2021), which was written and directed by Gunn and produced by Safran, served as a soft reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad by featuring some of the same cast. These include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. While Idris Elba was initially rumored to be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot from the first movie, he ultimately played Bloodsport, meaning no characters were recast between the two projects.

Several members of the cast of The Suicide Squad went on to star or feature in the spinoff Peacemaker, and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Davis also appeared in Black Adam. Peacemaker additionally featured cameos from Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ezra Miller as The Flash, while Superman and Wonder Woman were played by stand-ins with obscured faces. Momoa and Miller both have DCEU solo movies still set to be released in 2023 — The Flash, currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 16, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 25, 2023.

The first season of Peacemaker is available to stream now on HBO Max.