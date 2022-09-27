James Earl Jones steps back from Darth Vader role

[Source: BBC]

James Earl Jones is the voice behind legendary Star Wars’ villain Darth Vader, but it seems the 91-year-old has finally hung up his helmet.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Star Wars sound supervising editor Matthew Wood said Jones “was looking into winding down this… character”.

Jones’s voice was remastered from the original Star Wars films for recent Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Some of Jones’s archival voice recordings were also used.

For future Star Wars projects, Jones has reportedly granted permission for Disney and Lucasfilm to use artificial intelligence and archival recordings to recreate his voice.

The actor is credited for his advice on the performance of Darth Vadar on Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Wood describing him as “a benevolent godfather.”

Jones’s family told Wood how pleased they were with the finished product by Ukrainian-based voice cloning company Respeecher.