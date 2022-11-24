James Cameron Cursed Out the Fox Exec Who Asked Him to Shorten Avatar

[Source: cbr]

Director James Cameron had no plans to shorten the runtime of 2009’s Avatar, and he recently admitted to cursing out a Fox executive who suggested he do so.

During an interview with GQ, Cameron discussed what went down between him and a Fox executive following a screening of Avatar before its release.

The director said the executive walked up to him with a “stricken cancer-diagnosis expression” and asked him to shorten the film. What followed was an explosive exchange as the director refused to consider the request.

Cameron said he told the man, “‘I think this movie is going to make all the fucking money. And when it does, it’s going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today.

So I’m not asking you to say something that you don’t feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money’ — and that’s exactly what I said, in caps, ALL THE MONEY, not some of the money, all the fucking money — I said, ‘You can’t come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, ‘Look what we did together.’

You won’t be able to do that.’ At that point, that particular studio executive flipped out and went bug shit on me. And I told him to get the fuck out of my office. And that’s where it was left.”

After Avatar was released in 2009, the film did exactly what Cameron predicted it would.

The movie became the first film to top $2 billion worldwide and the first to gross over $700 million at the domestic box office. By the end of its first theatrical run, the film grossed $749.7 million domestically and $2.7 billion worldwide.

Subsequent re-releases of Avatar have pushed the domestic total to $785.2 million and $2.9 billion globally.

It currently stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Way of Water is significantly longer than the first film at roughly 3 hours and 10 minutes.

The original movie clocked in at 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Cameron previously explained the Avatar sequel is so long due to the expanded scope of the story. “I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion,” he said. “[I]t’s a longer film because there’s more characters to service. There’s more story to service.”

Avatar: The Way of Water comes over 10 years after the release of the original and returns moviegoers to Pandora.

In the film, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake and Neytiri, who are now raising a family on their planet.

Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was started in the first film, Jake and Neytiri must work with the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jermaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.