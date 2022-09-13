James Bond star apologises for 'disgusting' interview

[Source: BBC]

Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making “creepy” and “disgusting” comments in an on-stage interview.

The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond.

Audience members in Perth took offence at what they described as “homophobic” comments, and explicit anecdotes.

Lazenby said he was ” saddened to hear” that his stories had offended fans.

“It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way,” he wrote in a statement.

The 83-year-old Australian actor has been removed from all future performances on the tour.