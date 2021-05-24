Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and Youtube star, dies aged 31

British entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31, his company has told the BBC.

He was the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform which helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J.

Chart-topper AJ Tracey was one of the first to pay tribute online, tweeting “RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status”.

Edwards, born in Luton, was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

He also became an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales which helps young people set up their own companies.

Edwards, who was the son of singer and Loose Women presenter Brenda Edwards, first got into film-making after his parents gave him a video camera as a Christmas present when he was 15.