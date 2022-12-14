Inside the formula that made ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ a holiday music hit

[Source: CNN]

The familiar tunes of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” transport us. The opening measures make us children again, abed after Christmas dinner as the subtle sounds of the record player waft in from another room.

Though the beloved television special is unquestionably iconic today, its place in Christmas music history wasn’t always assured. In 1965, when “A Charlie Brown Christmas” first aired, Christmas jazz wasn’t exactly a thing. Jazz in family-friendly TV specials wasn’t really a thing, either.

It took a few brilliant, wild minds – and a host of unexpected inspiration – to bring it all together. The musical formula they created didn’t just make “A Charlie Brown Christmas” an instant hit. It helped change the sound of Christmas music for generations to come.