Insane price for guitar broken in Noel and Liam Gallagher's breakup fight

A guitar broken during the Gallagher's legendary breakup fight sold for a small fortune. [Source: Getty Image]

A guitar damaged during Noel and Liam Gallagher’s breakup row has been sold for $637,000.

The red Gibson ES-355 instrument was broken during the Oasis stars’ backstage argument at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, France in 2009, which saw the Britpop legends cancel their set at the last minute and caused the end of the band.

Last month, it was revealed the instrument would be going up for auction through the Artpeges gallery with a starting price of $244,000.

Gallery founder Jonathan Berg said the instrument represented a “cult moment” in modern music history.

He added: “Things had been brewing for a while between the two brothers. It exploded backstage, one of Noel’s guitars got broken and that led to the group breaking up.”

As reported by the Guardian newspaper, co-founder Arthur Perault claimed Noel got rid of the guitar because “it reminds him too much of Oasis”. The row in Paris led to the Don’t Look Back In Anger band breaking up, and the 54-year-old musician recently admitted he was sitting in the back of a car before deciding to quit.

He explained: “The driver pulled off and that was it. I didn’t feel a sense of relief because I knew there was a s***storm coming. And there was going to be a lot of nonsense talked about it.

“One of the biggest bands ever imploded, finally. And I couldn’t go back to England because the press had descended on my house and my missus was there with my kids…

“So we had to kind of spirit her out in the middle of the night and they came to join me in France somewhere. And then when we eventually got back to England, of course all f****** hell broke loose.”

Liam, 49, recently revealed the two brothers haven’t seen each other in about a decade, and they’re still not speaking.

He said: “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago. It’s a shame, isn’t it?

“The good times outweigh the bad times. I think it’s best to just leave it at that.”