Indiana Jones 5 Photos Show Harrison Ford is Still Ready for Action

[Source: CBR]

Some new Indiana Jones 5 images have been unveiled, with one photo showing Harrison Ford’s title character facing off against a shadowy threat.

Shared on Twitter by Cinelinx Editor-in-Chief Jordan Maison, the new images show Indy in a variety of situations from facing off against a Nazi character to running down a street in his civilian clothes to crossing a suspension bridge with his grifter goddaughter, Helena (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge). The tweet also includes another image of Helena, which shows the character holding what looks to be an ancient artifact or puzzle.

Indiana Jones 5 will be set 12 years after the franchise’s fourth film — 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — and will take place during the 1969 Moon Landing.

The sequel will also mark Ford’s last time playing the character, with director James Mangold stating the film will have the hero confront his mortality.

“It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset,” Mangold said in November 2022. However, while Indy may be approaching retirement, Ford’s co-star Boyd Holbrook has remarked how impressed he was with what Ford could still accomplish on set at the age of 80, describing the Indy performer as “ripping and roaring.” He added, “Age ain’t nothing but a number to this man.”

Mads Mikkelsen was recently confirmed to be playing Voller, an ex-Nazi and NASA member involved with the moon-landing program who wishes to get the film’s undisclosed MacGuffin so that he can correct some past mistakes and transform the world into a better place as he sees fit.

He is inspired by the real-life Werner von Braun, a Nazi who became an engineer for NASA in the 1940s and ’50s. Holbrook will play Voller’s henchman, Klaber.

The Indiana Jones franchise began in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Directed by Steven Spielberg from a story by George Lucas, Raiders was a massive critical and commercial success, earning over $330 million at the worldwide box office and winning five Academy Awards. Spielberg, Lucas and Ford subsequently returned for three additional sequels — Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Spielberg was initially attached to return as director of Indiana Jones 5 but stepped down in early 2020.

He will instead executive produce the picture. Indiana Jones 5 is also the first film to not have a story written by Lucas, with Mangold co-writing the film’s script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.