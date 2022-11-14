India Lockdown to premiere at International Film Festival

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Inspired by true events, India Lockdown is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown is confirmed to have its world premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Goa. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain’s PJ Motions Pictures.

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Friday announced that the film will have its world premiere at the upcoming festival scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa.

The festival is held every year between November 20 and 28, conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, India Lockdown is inspired by true events and will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India. The director has penned the script with Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra.

“Every citizen across the world will relate to this film as COVID binded us together and made us stronger. We experienced similar emotions, frustrations and uncertainties unlike ever before and India Lockdown will capture all that and more. This film is my lockdown baby, and I am looking forward to showcasing it at IFFI where cinema lovers across the globe come together for their common passion of storytelling,” the director said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some of the acclaimed released films will also be shown at IFFI like S S Rajamouli’s period epic RRR (2022), Vivek Agnihotri’s shocking film The Kashmir Files (2022), Suriya’s powerful courtroom drama Jai Bhim (2021) and Adivi Sesh’s acclaimed bi-lingual film Major (2022).