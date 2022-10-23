In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." [Source: Netflix via AP]

Charles Cullen is by some estimates the most prolific serial killer in American history.

But when Krysty Wilson-Cairns began writing the script about his capture, she started not with Cullen, who was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in 2006, but outside the home of Amy Loughren, the nurse who first uncovered his crimes.

“I turned up at the real Amy’s house in upstate New York,” Wilson-Cairns, the Scottish screenwriter, recalls. “I think I was 23 or 24. I was like: ‘I’ve never done this before. It’s really important to me. It’s your life story. Can you help me?’”

Article continues after advertisement

“The Good Nurse,” which debuts Wednesday on Netflix, takes a deliberately different approach to the true-crime thriller. The story of Cullen, who admitted killing 29 victims but is believed to have killed more than 300 hospital patients while working as a nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, could easily be the kind of sensationalist serial-killer tales that populate streaming services.