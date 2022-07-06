Entertainment

In ‘Fire of Love,’ the mysterious alchemy of romance

Associated Press

July 6, 2022 7:30 am

This image released by National Geographic shows Katia Krafft wearing an aluminized suit as she stands near lava burst at Krafla Volcano, Iceland, in a scene from the documentary "Fire of Love." [Source: AP]

Rarely have the conditions for love been less hospitable than in Sara Dosa’s documentary “Fire of Love.”

Yet here, amid shifting tectonics and quaking craters, French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft forge a strangely rock-steady romance.

“Fire of Love,” excavates their unique story, and the jaw-dropping footage the Kraffts left behind, in a film exploding with awe for the mysterious alchemies of love and obsession.

Article continues after advertisement

The Kraffts were prominent scientists in the ’70s and ’80s whose passion and occasional red knit hats made them a bit like the Cousteaus of the volcano world. Like that underwater explorer, the Kraffts also picked up filmmaking to chronicle their investigations — which often drew them, like moths to the flame, perilously close to not-at-all-dormant volcanoes. They died in 1991 in a cascading gray cloud on Japan’s Mount Unzen, leaving behind hundreds of hours of footage, and as narrator Miranda July says early in the film, a million questions.

Maurice, a gregarious geologist, and Katia, a more reserved geochemist, were brought together by their mutual infatuation for volcanoes. After marrying, they decided not to have children and instead dedicated themselves to being, as Maurice terms it, “volcano runners.” They travel from active volcano to active volcano, living according to the Earth’s rhythms. With a wry smile, they confess many of their colleagues view them as weirdos.

“If I could eat rocks, I’d stay on the volcano and never come down,” Maurice says proudly in one TV interview.

Dosa uses July’s narration to frame the Kraffts’ story with a playful sense of wonder and whimsy — a sometimes overly intrusive, too neatly packaged device in a film where what’s on screen is so overwhelmingly powerful that it might not need the extra layer.

Again and again, we see the couple traversing charred alien landscapes with geysers of spewing lava. Their protective outfits are a little nutty, too, like props from an old science-fiction film or something left over from the henchmen of a Bond villain. But with rivers of red all around, they are almost at play — wild silhouettes dancing on the precipice. When set to Brian Eno’s beguiling “The Big Ship,” the imagery isn’t hellish but heavenly.

On one volcano, Maurice fries an egg on the hot ground. On another, he paddles an inflatable raft over a steaming lake of acid. Katia objects to that gambit but they are resolutely inseparable. Still, if “Fire of Love” is principally a love story, the chemistry we see between them isn’t the sort that makes you swoon. It’s easy to wonder if what binds them together isn’t so much love as mutual obsession. They both burn with a red-hot desire less for each other than to be as close to the volcano as possible. Are they chasing life, or death? Maurice calls it “a kamikaze existence.”

But what’s unknowable is also at the heart of “Fire of Love,” a movie about two people not afraid but intoxicated by forces far larger than they are. Katia and Maurice are, she says, “like flies in a saucepan that’s boiling over.” And it’s their contagious sense of awe for nature that keeps the flames of “Fire of Love” smoldering.

“Fire of Love,” a Neon release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for thematic material including some unsettling images, and brief smoking. Running time: 93 minutes. Three stars out of four.

Coalition could have prevented 1987 coup, it had to be done

Investigation underway: Viljoen

Rice industry has potential: Pratap

Vancouver for Fiji Airways, two new shareholders

Fijians happy to be part of delivering Amadea

Sales pick-up for Tamusua and Nabukeru craft vendors

FRCS collects over $193m in revenue

Doctor hit with another sexual assault charge

Two proposed parties fail to meet requirements

Fire destroys flats at Raiwaqa Police barrack

Seaqaqa Township planning completed

Co-creator Marta Kauffman admits to another failure

Suspect planned attack for weeks, police say

A celebrity volcanologist couple spotlighted in new doc

In ‘Fire of Love,’ the mysterious alchemy of romance

Two key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government

'Thor: Love and Thunder' doesn't rekindle the spark that 'Ragnarok' ignited

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resign from government

Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade

Yasawa and Bua’s fate yet to be decided

Suspect in Chicago July 4 parade attack bought rifle legally

Tongan Tala favorites for Netball Series

Euro falling towards parity pain point

Novak Djokovic through to Wimbbledon semis

Australia hammers Fiji U20

Fiji beats Tonga in friendly

'Bossman' and Wainiqolo impresses 'The Bus'

Race for DPL title intensifies

Cinemas ban teens in suits

Supply chain disruptions slows hotel development

Ajay Devgn to direct his fourth film

EC adopts Public Opinion Poll Guidelines

NCD tops insurance payout for BSP Life

$1.2m for Fiji Water’s Classroom Grants program

Cox and Alok Team Up for a Panel on mental health

EasyJet executive quits after major flight disruption

Dior does folklore in Paris couture, riffing on Ukraine art

I was shell of a person after canceling Vegas residency: Adele

ANZ CEO calls for more action to stop brain drain

Stringent measures in place for Sigatoka hospital

Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase named for Aussie 7s

Sri Lanka is facing its worst food and fuel shortages

Six dead in 4th July parade shooting

Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected as 24 further deaths, 9629 new community cases

Strong emphasis on getting booster doses

Three youth players for all district teams

Hodge leaves PNC for Wallabies

Tourism earnings for three months hit $100m

Police await order to destroy marijuana plants

Shipping company claims $5m loss

No assurance from Rabuka

Poachers well equipped: Kia villagers

Shooting suspect sent for psychiatric evaluation

Women lead social media usage

Mandate relevant COVID measures, urges Ministry

Whitelock ruled out of second Ireland Test

Man pleads not guilty to several charges

Get your children vaccinated: Kumar

Storm put to the test

Police prosecutors reminded of role

Gunfire “likely responsible” for journalist’s death

Infrastructure development tops investment in Kadavu

Player arrested for suspicion of rape

Sigatoka businessman begins ambulance services

Towie: Yazmin Oukhellou stable in hospital after crash

Arrests for slow driving during motorway delays

181 new COVID cases, MOH issues directives to workplaces and communities

Investigation on possible monkeypox cases continues

Ministry monitors Ebola and other viruses

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

More than 48,000 visitors for May

Famous Sawa-i-Lau Cave continues to attract tourists

Five dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Ministry to roll out pediatric doses

Co-operatives support members through upskilling

Axe to fall on Northland and Rewa

Chance to create history: Tamanitoakula

Haas to miss Origin decider

Kyrgios braves shoulder injury

FRU investigates Bua protest

MOH restricts visitation at hospitals

Flying Fijians determined to do better

Bekker has succession plan for LTA

Games will get tougher: Rodu

Hundreds pay tribute to Khan

New Viria water supply to solve water woes: AG

Fijians warned of bogus dealings with PCN

Fiji Rice aims to expand reach

IFC appoints Green new Country Manager

FHTA encouraging members to get booster shots

China rejects claims of exploitation in Pacific

Heard asks judge to throw verdict in Depp defamation lawsuit

$40k sponsorship boost for Oceania Netball

Nestle Fiji furthers partnership with Bai

Ricky Martin’s camp denies restraining order allegations

Director shares wild Tom Cruise stunt pic for star's 60th birthday

Tourism Industry put on notice regarding COVID cases

Koroisau named for Origin decider

Fiji’s economy politicized: AG

Bekker appointed as new LTA CEO

Strikers hunt for Tailevu Naitasiri

Support for a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic Fiji

Navotua relocation site identified

Asgar invests in new branch

Viral Tiktoker believes in making people smile

History for Rotorua in hosting 2023 All Stars

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

WAF warns of water disruptions in Suva-Nausori area

R Kelly's lawyers suing 'gulag' jail for $161m over treatment

Ukraine confirms Russia captured eastern city Lysychansk

Fiji works towards ambitious targets

Officers acknowledged for loyalty and support

Bua lodges complaint against Yasawa

Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday singing and dancing at Adele concert

Tens of thousands told to evacuate

Local immunization campaign to be decided

'Significant' second wave of Omicron may already be here

Several killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Online platform to fast track lease process

Fiji to welcome flights from Adelaide today

Fiji Muslim League president to be laid to rest today

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Domestic abuse an issue: Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei

Boris Johnson unaware of specific claims - minister

Grant focused on rural and maritime areas

Victim's police officer son supported by Fijian and New Zealand colleagues

Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

Cotter pleased with players' camaraderie

Ba wants to return to winning ways

Dragons win despite brutal conditions

Watson’s dream ends, Niemeier meets Maria next

Warriors welcome homecoming with a win

Hughes, Lolaivalu see red in draw

Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

Land Vetting Committee addresses lease backlogs

Ba beats Suva in three-goal thriller

Police officers are again told to mask up

We still need to work on combinations: Kefu

Items believed to have been stolen seized

Shah fails to adhere to directive, matter referred to FICAC

Body of missing man retrieved

Rabuka congratulates US President

Vunakece residents contribute to beautification program

Draw in bottom of the table clash

Dozens freed from church

Face masks prevent the spread of viruses: Dr Fong

We still need some improvements says Cotter

UK and New Zealand expand working holiday visas

Search for best 20 continues

Cooperatives continue to thrive: Koya

Police farewells Burgess after four years of service

Warriors stay focused on assignment

Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Monkeypox cases triple in Europe

‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut

Woman dies after being shot at Gisborne property

Argentina secure first win

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

Flight delays ease up Saturday during chaotic July

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Trump weighs early 2024 launch

Measles patients stable : Dr Waqainabete

Landowners assisted for maximum returns

Springboks earn nail-biting victory

Fiji records steady growth

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine-held eastern city

Parties to sign MOU

Wallabies overcome brave intense Englishmen

Kyrgios fights onwards for quarterfinals spot

MBHS swimmers scoop winning prize

Search continues for man swept away by strong currents

Try on debut for Sowakula

Mitchell returns to help in Bunnies win

Drua players shine in Flying Fijians romp

Yasawa dashes Bua's hopes

Libya protesters storm parliament building

Nadroga outclasses Rewa to retain Farebrother

Face masks and screening reintroduced: Dr Fong

Work on industrial hemp continues

FICAC to call 24 witnesses

Fiji joins Tobacco Free Pacific Alliance in 2025

Macuata books Skipper Cup spot after 12 years

QVS wins under-19 rugby league title

Last minute try saves Samoa

QVS wins U17 Vodafone trophy

Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Odesa

Nasilasila living his father’s dream

Effective measures ensured Fiji’s stability

Focus on resilient recovery for sustainable growth

Bulldogs continue resurgence

Villagers call for decrease in food and fuel prices

Residents in Lautoka and Tailevu to switch to Walesi

India bans 19 single-use plastic to combat pollution

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racism against Black workers

Australia nearing 10K COVID-19 deaths

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married.

Russia moves to take control oil and gas project

Ukraine demands the seizure of Russian flagged grain ship off Turkey