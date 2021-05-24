I was hired to direct Christmas is Cancelled: Prarthana Mohan

Prarthana Mohan, granddaughter of famous composer MS Vishwanathan, has made her name in the US as a filmmaker with her second movie Christmas is Cancelled that was released on Amazon Prime Video.

It is not an easy thing to be a filmmaker when you uproot yourself from your home and shift to a foreign country. Prarthana Mohan, granddaughter of famous composer MS Vishwanathan has made her name in the US as a filmmaker with her second movie ‘Christmas is Cancelled’ that released on Amazon Prime Video last December. The movie has Janel Parrish, Dermot Mulroney and Hayley Orrantia in lead roles. Prarthana’s debut movie MisEducation of Bindu has been critically appraised for the subject it portrayed and the US-based director is all set to realize her dream to be a full-time director.

“I was hired to direct that movie. I was given the script of the movie in March 2021. We got three weeks for preparations and we shot that movie in 16 days. That’s how it’s done here. I never thought I would make a Christmas movie, but this one is an unusual Christmas movie. It is funny and the comedy is more physical. I read the script and I wanted to do this.”