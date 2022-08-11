“I know that nobody can dislike Raksha Bandhan”, says director Aanand L Rai

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After two consecutive disasters Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar can breathe easy. Raksha Bandhan which opens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 11, is being seen as a “sure shot hit” by the film trade. Says director Aanand L Rai, “I don’t know how much it will be liked.

But I do know that nobody can dislike it. Raksha Bandhan cannot fail to touch the hearts of every Indian. It is the most relatable film I’ve made.”

Anand feels Akshay Kumar was just the right choice to play the doting protective elder brother of four sisters. “He will remind you of Balraj Sahni in Do Raaste.

Akshay is more a father-figure to his sisters in Raksha Bandhan than a brother.” Aanand’s film harks back to the classic blockbuster family film from 1969 directed by Raj Khosla in which the eldest son of the family played by Balraj Sahni lived and died for his siblings.

“At a time when we are rapidly losing our family values, Raksha Bandhan will remind us of those family films that told us how important it is to hold on to those ties that make our life meaningful,” says Aanand.