I have a special place in my heart for rom-coms: Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez says she has a soft spot for romantic comedies and that is why she has done several films in the genre, including her upcoming movie Marry Me.

Between 2000 and 2010, the singer-actor has starred in popular rom-coms such as The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance?, Monster-in-Law and The Back-up Plan.

“Yes, I do have a special place in my heart for rom-coms. That’s why I’ve done so many of these throughout my career,” Lopez said in response to a question asked by PTI during the virtual press conference for Marry Me from Los Angeles.

As a moviegoer, the pop icon said she loves romantic comedies, especially the ones starring Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts.

“They are some of my favourite movies of all time whether it is ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘Prelude to a Kiss’, any of these kinds of movies of Meg Ryan era, Julia Roberts, all of those movies are what I grew up on in a way. I love them so much,” she added.

The 52-year-old actor, who has also produced Marry Me, said working on the project was like a “homecoming” of sorts because she hadn’t done a rom-com in a few years.

“This year, I’ll have two coming out, Marry Me and then Shotgun Wedding will be out at some point which I did with Josh Duhamel. I’m excited to be able to do a couple (of them),” she added.

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

The challenge with doing rom-coms, Lopez said, is that it is hard to “reinvent” them.

“How do you make it different from the last one because we always know that two people are going to wind up together? That’s going to be the end. So, it’s really about how interesting the journey is and the interaction between the two characters is. If that’s written well, that’s what makes me want to do it.” Based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, the film stars Jennifer Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher.

Kat chooses to marry Charlie during a stage show after she finds out that her fiance Bastian, played by global Latin music star Maluma in his acting debut, has cheated on her and the video has gone viral on social media.

Lopez said as there were many similarities between her and her on-screen character, she didn’t have to do any research to prepare for the part.