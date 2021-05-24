I had to battle for work: Deol

Bobby Deol has left the audience surprised with his portrayal of Dagar in Love Hostel. Ahead of the film’s release, he spoke about his second innings as an actor and the choices he has made.

Bobby Deol’s rebirth as an OTT actor is a far cry from the chocolate boy image the actor had till a few years ago. The edges are sharper, the claws are out and he has embraced grey with a vengeance. The actor is all set to play perhaps one of his darkest characters, Dagar, in ZEE5’s Love Hostel. The actor, who is “really excited” about playing the character on screen, said it is not the kind of role “Bobby Deol would have gotten before.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, I’m getting an opportunity to play a character which is so different from anything I have been offered.’ As an actor, I’m trying to do different kinds of characters, which are mostly the kind of things which Bobby would never get offered,” Bobby told indianexpress.com.

When asked about his process of becoming a character, Bobby called himself a “very spontaneous” actor who gets into the skin of the character with the help of the script. “I keep reading my script, my lines, and I just start feeling them. And once you get the feel of what those lines mean, you start playing around with them. You just start living it. I think that’s how I approach my work,” the actor said. He says Dagar was “not an easy character to play” but he doesn’t take performance pressure, as he is spontaneous, likes to feel the character and “just go out there and enact it.”

In one of his Instagram posts, he described Dagar as someone who turns a fairytale into a nightmare. But hasn’t Bobby seen both extremes as an actor? “I think for every actor, every day is a fairytale as well as a nightmare. You have no idea how your career moves, which is why the future in this field is always uncertain. So, actors are always on their toes.

They’re always trying to do their best,” Bobby explains.