Entertainment

I don’t look for easy films to direct: Ajay Devgn

The Indian Express
March 22, 2022 10:44 am

Actor Ajay Devgn says whenever he decides to direct a film, he constantly searches for challenging subjects that excite him as a maker.

Devgn made his directorial debut in 2008 with the drama U Me Aur Hum and followed it up with his 2016 actioner Shivaay.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of his third directorial, Runway 34, billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Article continues after advertisement

During the trailer launch of the film on Monday, Ajay Devgn said he was fascinated by the story when writers Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan approached him more than two years ago.

Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Devgn, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

“I really wanted to make the film as I was fascinated by the story. When we began work, it started to shape up very well and within a month, we went on floors.

“When I want to make a film, I search for films which are not easy to mount. So it was difficult to create new visuals, as the film is set on ground and on air. But it was also exciting,” the 52-year-old actor told reporters.

The actor said he first came onboard the film as a director and then decided to also star in it. Eventually, he also decided to back the project under his banner Ajay Devgn Films.

Runway 34 also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

