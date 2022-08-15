'I could have like 10': Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's big baby plans

The eldest Beckham child has revealed he wants at least 10 children. [Source: NZ Herald]

Brooklyn Beckham is ready to have children.

The eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham has revealed he wants to have at least 10 children with his new wife, Nicola Peltz.

Daily Mail reported the 23-year-old aspiring chef said it’s his “dream” to be a young father and is looking at starting a family with his wife very soon.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight the newlywed said, “I’ve always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.

Adding, “I could have like 10, but her body … it’s her decision.”

The young Beckham married the 27-year-old heiress in April this year after nearly two years of engagement and 10 months of dating prior to popping the question. Since tying the knot, the couple have combined their last names to Peltz-Beckham.

The confession may not come as a surprise to fans as being a father isn’t something Beckham has kept quiet about. He also told Variety earlier this month, “We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt … It’ll be so cool to … have little Peltz-Beckhams running around.”

He also revealed the actress has an “instinct” their firstborn will be a boy.

The couple both come from large families with the former photographer having three younger siblings, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 while Peltz has seven siblings.

Beckham’s confession comes amid rumours that his wife and fashion designer mother are not on speaking terms and are engaged in a “cold war” following their wedding.

Fans have been speculating since the April nuptials that a lack of visible interaction between the 27-year-old heiress and the former Spice Girl pointed to a cold war between the new family members.

Suspicions were heightened when Peltz Beckham posted photos of herself clearly upset on Instagram. Within a lengthy caption about family and “the industry” she wrote: “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.”

However Peltz broke her silence about the feud in an interview with Variety Magazine.

The heiress said she believes claims of a disagreement began when it was revealed she’d be wearing a Valentino gown for her wedding, rather than a Victoria Beckham dress from her mother-in-law’s eponymous label.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started,” she told the publication.

Her new husband, who is on the magazine’s cover, adds: “Everyone gets along, which is good.”