I came to realize I had a abortion and not a miscarriage: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen said she and husband John Legend "had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions".AA [Source: BBC News]

Chrissy Teigen has spoken about how she has come to realise the loss of her baby during pregnancy two years ago was an abortion rather than a miscarriage.

The US model revealed in 2020 that she had lost a baby at 20 weeks, as a result of a pregnancy complication.

At the time, the loss was described as a miscarriage, and she shared emotional photos from her hospital bedside.

Article continues after advertisement

She now says she had to make “difficult and heartbreaking” decisions after learning the child would not survive.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen explained.

She said she had only recently come to accept the procedure as “an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance”.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, was speaking at a conference session in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade ruling, which has allowed states to block abortion access.