"I am still new in Hollywood" says Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra. [Photo Credit: The Indian Express]

Global Indian star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her journey in Hollywood.

Multi-hyphenate star Priyanka Chopra is very much aware of her standing in Hollywood. While Priyanka acknowledges that she has made some significant achievements in India, when it comes to America, she is still a new-kid-on-the-block.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka said, “I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever.

She adds “I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do. If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in the English language which is in America.”

Priyanka Chopra noted that after 10 years of hard work in the US, things seem to be finally looking up for her in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra forayed into Hollywood with a lead role in the television series Quantico (2015).

Later, she appeared in movies such as Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and The Matrix Resurrections. The actor currently has multiple Hollywood projects in the works.