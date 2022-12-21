Hugh Jackman Reveals Deadpool 3’s Potential Time Travel Plotline

[Source: CBR]

Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has teased that his return as Logan/Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel threequel will involve time travel.

During an appearance on Sirius XM, the actor revealed how Wolverine will cross paths with Deadpool despite the former dying in 2017’s Logan.

“All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because you know it’s science,” Jackman said.

“And so I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline which was important to me and I think probably to the fans too.”

Jackman and his Deadpool 3 co-star Ryan Reynolds previously confirmed that the threequel would not touch Logan, which initially served as Jackman’s swan song for Wolverine. “Logan takes place in 2029,” Reynolds said at the time.

“Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.” Deadpool 3 will mark Jackman’s tenth time playing Logan/Wolverine, with the film also serving as the character’s official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Even with Jackman’s time travel reveal, there is still a lot about Deadpool 3 that Marvel Studios is keeping under wraps.

However, Jackman has recently teased that Deadpool 3 will be a buddy cop comedy adventure film, explaining how he has always envisioned that type of movie for the two characters.

“I went to a screening of Deadpool. I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, ‘Ah, damn it!’ All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hrs. with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy,” Jackman said. “So it’s been brewing for a long time.

It just took me longer to get here.” Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has also confirmed that he and Reynolds are working hard on keeping the MCU’s “Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love.”

At the time of writing, Jackman and Reynolds remain the only X-Men actors officially confirmed to be reprising their roles for Deadpool 3, although Leslie Uggams is expected to reprise her role from the first two Deadpool films as Wade Wilson’s roommate Blind Al.

Reports have also indicated that Zazie Beetz is in talks to come back as the mutant mercenary Domino while Lewis Tan has seemingly announced his return as Shatterstar online. Both actors first appeared as their respective characters in 2018’s Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024, as the first film of Phase 6 of the MCU.