How the MCU is Selling Namor as a Badass, Even if He’s Just in His Underwear

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director/writer Ryan Coogler revealed how antagonist Namor’s badassery will be highlighted in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, despite him being clad in only his underwear.

In an interview with Collider, Coogler shared that what makes Namor such a compelling villain in the comic is his ability to back up his words with action.

Despite his cockiness and scant clothing, the director highlighted that the character’s skills make it obvious that Namor is more than capable of carrying out his threats, which is something he hopes comes across on the big screen.

“That’s what makes Namor, I think, so cool in the book,” Coogler said. “In most publishing runs of him, he’s very arrogant. But you also know he has the capability to do what he’s saying he’s going to do. He walks in in his underwear and says, ‘Hey, I’m going to kill everybody.’ But you believe it because you know he is capable of it. So we wanted to bring that same kind of swagger to the cinematic version of him, but also give it the detail that you would recognize in a Black Panther movie.”

Despite his ruthlessness, Coogler stated that he does not see Namor (played by Tenoch Huerta in Wakanda Forever) as a villain, but purely an antagonist to the heroes.

His actions in inciting a war against Wakanda after the nation opens up its borders is something the king of Talokan sees as just and necessary to achieve his goals. Coogler noted that the Black Panther sequel will explore how two sides, who may want similar things, will come into conflict when they go about obtaining them in very different ways.