How the Jagger-esque Harry Styles became a global superstar

From the X factor to solo success, Styles has evolved into a global superstar. [Source: NZ Herald]

If you happened to tune into the CBeebies Bedtime Story on Monday evening, you – or perhaps a smaller member of your household – would have found yourself lulled into slumber by the flat vowels of pop superstar Harry Styles.

Wearing a chunky necklace and some polka dot Gucci pyjamas, his Mick Jagger pout on point, the 28-year-old read Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, on Every Street.

“I love that story,” he said at the end.

“Every house is different, but every house has something in common …”

He was referring to love, but at the rate, he’s going, he might as well have said that every household also contains a Harry Styles fan.

And if that sounds hyperbolic, just give it time. You’ll give in eventually.

There comes a point in the career of any musical icon when they transcend from being merely wildly popular with their original target market (usually teenagers), and arrive on a plane of universal, if begrudgingly-given respect.

It would be fair to say that Harry Styles is currently enjoying his transcendent period, 12 years after bobbing onto the stage to audition for Simon Cowell on The X Factor.

Then 16 and a schoolboy born in Redditch, Worcestershire, and later raised in the village of Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, he introduced himself as working in a bakery and about to start college.

Sixth form didn’t happen: Cowell fused him and four other boys together to form One Direction, who became the biggest selling British boy band of all time before going on indefinite hiatus in 2016.



Harry Styles performing in New York City.

Styles – always the coolest, always the most precocious – was inevitable “1D’s” solo star in waiting. But six years on, nobody could have foreseen quite how skilfully he’d dominate the world.

The music has been well-received, and by all accounts (including our critic’s) it is far better to live, such is his sheer charisma.

His “no rules” fashion sense has seen him become the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

Even his acting debut, in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, was accomplished.

But even more impressive is how, through it all, Styles somehow seems … really nice, and kind, polite, and to be enjoying himself.

Pick a male superstar, from Elton John to Robbie Williams, and they generally spent at least a few years being wretched egomaniacs at their peak. As did Jagger, the man Styles is so often compared to – and who recently huffed: “He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine.”

Not so Styles, who has avoided becoming an addled brat and instead chosen to tiptoe a trickier path: winning over the masses without being blandly commercial.

“I just don’t think you need to be a dick to be a good artist,” he once mused.

His motto is “treat people with kindness”.

Sid Vicious, he is not, but crucially he’s not Ed Sheeran, either.

“He was as sweet and charming as a young man can be … I was quite taken with his fine manners,” actor Julia Roberts said this week, recalling meeting him on a talk show.

Stevie Nicks said he’s “the type of person you’d wanna live next door to”.

Even Joni Mitchell gave him an approving nod on Twitter recently.

Tracks from Styles’ new album feature on both the BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 playlists this week, and dominate the charts.

Already this year he’s both appeared in Better Homes & Gardens magazine and sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium – surely a first, however hard Alan Titchmarsh has tried.

Essentially, resistance is futile.

Middle England has been won over, one sparkly catsuit at a time.

Having him read us a bedtime story in his pyjamas was fitting.

For now, at least, it’s Harry’s House, we’re just living in it.