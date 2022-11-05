How Terrifier 2 Spits in the Face of Horror's Worst Misconception

[Source: CBR.com]

The horror genre — and slasher films from Halloween to Terrifier, in particular — have long been the subject of debate and criticism among segments of the pop-culture discourse due to their explicit depiction of violence.

A recurring element in these pro-censorship style attacks is the assertion that the consumption or enjoyment of art that depicts violence (or generally obscene subject matter) has a direct correlation to the enactment of real-life violence or obscenity.

Furthermore, those crying foul in regard to the content of slasher films have suggested that those who actively participate in the appreciation of a genre that forefronts gore as an aesthetic device must have some inherently disturbing nature.

Terrifier 2 and its predecessor, Terrifier, undoubtedly top the list when it comes to gruesome depictions of gore. Both films are often unrelentingly violent and disturbing.

As such, in almost in an almost preemptive turn, director Damien Leone addresses these common criticisms head-on in his franchise’s second entry, using the character of Jonathan Shaw.