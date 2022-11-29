How Sonic Frontiers Sets Up a Sequel

[Source: CBR]

The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, despite its big name, loyal fan base, and huge library of titles, has been struggling a bit in recent years, particularly where its 3D-style games are concerned.

However, the series’ newest title, Sonic Frontiers, launched to many favorable reviews, and many are considering it to be one of the best games that the franchise has delivered in years, perhaps even the very best of all the series’ 3D titles.

From tight controls that can be upgraded and even customized to a beautiful open-zone setting that enhances the experience of Sonic’s speed without feeling too forced, it seems that Sonic Frontiers has finally created a winning formula for 3D games. Many fans are wondering then if Sonic Frontiers will have a direct sequel in the future.

Surely, the developers at Sega will certainly be looking to see if they can make lightning strike twice by repeating these aspects in future titles, but more than that, the story of Frontiers itself creates massive changes to the series’ lore that could affect the series for years to come.

Throughout its story, Sonic Frontiers introduces some major aspects in terms of its world and character building.

First and foremost is the introduction of the Ancients, a long-gone race of advanced beings that Sonic and his friends learn about throughout the course of the game.

It’s revealed that the Chaos Emeralds, a major staple of the Sonic franchise ever since the very first game, actually originated from the Ancients themselves.

Further, Sonic Frontiers introduces a brand-new character named Sage. Sage is an AI created by Dr. Eggman, and as such, she sees him as something of a father figure.

However, Sage also manages to befriend Sonic and even team up with him in the game’s climax.

Finally, at the very end of the game, Sonic’s closest friends — Tails, Knuckles, and Amy — all separate from Sonic to go and experience their own adventures, breaking up a close-knit team that had been together for many years.