How Khloe and Tristan plan to make it work despite dramatic split

[Source: NZ Herald]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will co-parent their second child together.

E! News announced yesterday that the on-again-off-again couple are expecting their second child via surrogate after successfully conceiving in November last year, and now a source has confirmed to People Magazine the couple will work together to co-parent.

The insider said the reality star does not see herself as “a single mum” and wants her ex-boyfriend “as involved as possible” with the baby and the couple’s eldest child, 4-year-old True.

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source said. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

The source added, “She has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky”.

It comes after a rep for the Good American owner revealed the happy news yesterday in a statement: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

They added: “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

While fans were unsure if the news meant the couple are officially back together, a source later put rumours to rest and told People Magazine: “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

While multiple other news outlets have claimed the star has “no interest” in getting back together with Thompson.

The Chicago Bulls player has cheated on the reality star multiple times, with his most recent infidelities being captured in the latest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

While filming for the reality show, cameras caught the moment the reality star found out Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman again.

Opening up during The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A, Kardashian said watching the situation unfold on the show was “helping her heal”.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family – not about this situation, but any situation – how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us.”

Kardashian and Thompson officially called it quits in December, but sources close to the couple told E! News they have remained close friends and co-parents for the sake of keeping the peace for their daughter.

The couple are yet to post about the exciting news on their social media accounts.