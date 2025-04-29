How a surreal kid's show captured generations

[ Source: ABC News ]

For many Australians, this one simple question is enough to conjure up imagery of mermen covered in nails, fluff monsters under the bed and a singular white lighthouse.

It is, of course, the opening lyric to Round the Twist, the television adaptation of author Paul Jennings’ short stories.

Due to the show’s split history, it has the unique honour of capturing two generations of Australian kids — one in the early 90s and another in the early 2000s.

But it very nearly became a victim of poor commercial-television programming.

Now celebrating the 35th year since its premiere on Aussie TV, Round the Twist has become ingrained in our cultural identity.

So, if you’ve got school-aged kids ready to give it a go or you just want to dip into a little nostalgia, here’s all you need to know (or be reminded) about Round the Twist.

