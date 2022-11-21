Honorary Oscar awards celebrate Fox, Weir, Warren and Palcy

[Source: AP]

Four standing ovations in one night might seem a little over-the-top, even by Hollywood standards. But at the Governors Awards Saturday night, where Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Diane Warren were celebrated with honorary Oscar statuettes, each moment felt worthy.

After several pandemic-adjusted years, the annual event put on by the Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was back in full form at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Saturday.

The ballroom was teeming with stars including Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Angela Bassett, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Robert Downey Jr., Michelle Williams, Cher, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rooney Mara, Jessica Chastain, Damien Chazelle, Jordan Peele, Janelle Monáe and Ron Howard, to name just a few.

The Governors Awards is a celebration of the honorees and a chance for many of the filmmakers and actors hoping to win awards to mingle with potential voters before everyone takes leave for the holidays with an armful of screeners to watch and consider.

“It’s a really special night,” Butler said. “I just had a really special moment with Robert Downey Jr.”

This was the first Governors Awards for the “Elvis” star, who was accompanied by director Baz Luhrmann and Priscilla Presley.