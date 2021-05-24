Home

Entertainment

Homophobic slur prompts Wales Millennium Centre show

| @BBCWorld
April 18, 2022 10:25 am
Luke Hereford is both the writer and star of Grandmother's Closet (and What I Found There), which is due to open at Cardiff's Millennium Centre. [Source: BBC News]

A grandmother who encouraged her grandson to be himself by dressing up in her “amazing” clothes has been immortalised in a musical.

Luke Hereford, who describes himself as “queer with a capital Q”, wrote it following a homophobic slur at a family party in Caerwent, Monmouthshire.

The idea struck him later that night while wearing one of his nan’s dresses.

The result is Grandmother’s Closet (and What I Found There), which opens at Wales Millennium Centre next week.

Luke, who also stars in the show, uses the pronouns he and they and has asked to be referred to as he in this piece.

Recalling the afterparty at his grandmother’s house following the homophobic incident in 2019, the first-time writer said: “I went up to my nan’s wardrobe, put on one of her dresses and spent the rest of the night in it – and it was great.

He added: “My nan wasn’t there… and I was like ‘I can fend for myself without her but I still need a piece of her armour’.”

The 28-year-old said the idea for the show came to him in a “full-circle moment”.

When the UK went into lockdown a few months later in March 2020, it was an opportunity for the theatre director to capture the special relationship he shares with his grandmother by writing his first show.

 

