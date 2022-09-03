Hollywood star having chemotherapy for cancer

[Source: BBC]

Actress Jane Fonda has revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is having chemotherapy.

In a post to her 1.9m Instagram followers, the 84-year-old said she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Fonda described it as “a very treatable cancer… so I feel very lucky”.

The Hollywood icon used her post to highlight the state of healthcare in the US and said she will continue with her climate activism.

She wrote she felt “lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.

“I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a less common cancer which develops in the lymphatic system – the vast network of vessels and glands in the body.

Fonda wrote that she will undergo six months of chemotherapy but “will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism”.

The Oscar-winning actress made her debut in 1960, becoming famous for starring in films including Barbarella, Nine to Five and On Golden Pond.

Her most recent performance was in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Fonda is also well known as a political activist. In the 1960s she vocally opposed the Vietnam War.