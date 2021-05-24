Hillsong Church Founder Brian Houston resigns amid allegations

The complaints were made by two women separately “over the last 10 years,” the Australian megachurch said previously in a March 18 statement.

The first alleged incident, the church said, took place “approximately a decade ago and involved inappropriate text messages from Pastor Brian to a member of staff, which subsequently resulted in the staff member resigning.” Hillsong said Houston was “under the influence of sleeping tablets” at the time he sent the texts and “immediately apologized” to the person.

The megachurch said they worked with Houston, now 68, to successfully “eliminate his dependency” on the sleeping meds.

Hillsong said the second incident took place in 2019. “Following an in-depth investigation, it was found that Pastor Brian became disoriented after a session at the Hillsong Conference, following the consumption of anti-anxiety medication beyond the prescribed dose, mixed with alcohol,” the church said in a statement. “This resulted in him knocking on the door of a hotel room that was not his, entering this room and spending time with the female occupant.”

After an integrity unit assigned by Hillsong’s Global Board conducted an investigation, the church said it found that Houston “had breached the Hillsong Pastor’s Code of Conduct.”

“Like many other churches of its size, Hillsong’s governance model has historically placed significant control in the hands of the senior pastor, but we recognise that the way we do things needs to be reviewed,” the church added. “We know there are areas on which we can improve, and we will work honestly and transparently to that end.”

Houston—who has been married to Bobbie Houston since 1977—has faced troubling accusations before. He temporarily stepped away from his ministry duties in late January to order to prepare for a court battle after he was charged with concealing the alleged child sex offenses of his late father, Frank Houston. The 68-year-old has since denied those allegations, telling Insider in a statement in August 2021, “I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight.”

In October 2021, Houston’s lawyers announced that their client would enter a not guilty plea. According to PerthNow, his trial has been delayed several times.