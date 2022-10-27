Henry Cavill Is Excited to Tell an 'Enormously Joyful' Superman Story

[Source: CBR.com]

Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman — and the Man of Steel star says he’s excited to portray an “enormously joyful” version of the Last Son of Krypton.

Following an extended absence from the role, Cavill finally suited up as the DC Universe’s Superman again in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the eponymous anti-hero. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill discussed his return at length during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, hosted by MTV’s Josh Horowitz.

Cavill explained that he actually had to get permission from the crew of Netflix’s The Witcher to shoot his cameo for Black Adam, but that his involvement in the DC film was “so top secret” that he couldn’t actually tell them what he was going to go do. When picking out his wardrobe for the cameo, Cavill gravitated towards the version of the Superman suit he wore in 2013’s Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder.

“I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit,” Cavill said. “It was incredibly important to me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.” While reports indicated that Cavill’s cameo in Black Adam was the result of a special, one-time deal, the actor soon confirmed that he would indeed be returning as the Big Blue Boy Scout in the future. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded,” Cavill said at the time.