Henry Cavill Is Attached to Warhammer 40,000 - But What Is It?

December 21, 2022 11:31 am

With news that Henry Cavill would no longer return as Superman in the increasingly tumultuous DC Universe, there were many rumors about what the famously nerdy actor would do next. There has been increasing speculation that he may assume the mantle of James Bond after the departure of Daniel Craig, but with a recent announcement, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

Cavill put out a statement on Instagram confirming that he had capitalized on his success in the entertainment industry to launch a project: a live-action “cinematic universe” in the Warhammer 40k setting. Though that series is incredibly popular in certain circles, others may only be familiar with it by name or reputation. There’s far more to learn than any article could introduce, but broad strokes (and concerns) can be addressed.

At the simplest level, the Warhammer 40K universe is a massive setting of ruthless warfare between various factions on a galactic level. It began as the setting for tabletop games produced by Games Workshop and eventually expanded to involve novels, video games (including the recent Darktide) and other media.

The most prominent conflict in the setting is the brutal conflict between the xenophobic Imperium of Man and the forces of Chaos, traitor legions and demons led by a pantheon of twisted deities. The best-known of their forces are the heavily armored Space Marines, the archetypal supersoldier in massive power armor, arranged into dozens of legions on either side. There are also an array of alien races, including the ravenous Tyranids, the intelligent T’au and the reclusive Eldar, who frequently butt heads with the larger factions and each other. And one would also be remiss in not mentioning the Orks, brutal warmongers who spread like plagues across unsuspecting worlds.

The conflicts between these races and factions fuel the overall narrative, which invites various subgenres to make their home across the galaxy.

Like some of Star Wars’ recent releases, Warhammer utilizes the conventions of various genres and experiments with interpretations of its settings through its cultures to comment on real-world issues, expand its universe and maintain its best-known pillar: “grimdark.” This word, sometimes used satirically, refers to the setting’s tone, which deals with a nihilistic, bleak feeling; the governments are almost exclusively fascist and dystopian, and hopelessness permeates nearly every aspect of existence. Grimdark is a key part of the franchise and where some fears arise.

There are already worries among some fans of the franchise. Many feel that the grimdark tone cannot be fairly translated to have the mass market appeal that such a massive series will require.

Tonally compromising the series will likely affect the narrative as well, as stories in Warhammer often involve the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. Many of the most iconic characters are blood-soaked tyrants and monsters and, at best, morally compromised by the standards of television and modern media; there are no true heroes but rather shades of evil.

As an obvious example, the Emperor of the Imperium of Man requires the daily sacrifice of a thousand souls so that he may “never truly die.” How well this franchise does will depend in part on how well it translates all this to the screen and what tolerance people will have for adaptations after Amazon’s recent blunder.

Part of this concern was also no doubt inspired by skepticism following Amazon’s Rings of Power series. Many aspects, particularly deviations from the established lore, have been roundly criticized by fans.

And though the vitriol of some has gone far beyond the bounds of acceptability, there are still valid concerns. Warhammer fans guard their stories, and while Cavill, himself a huge fan, is apparently going to be involved behind the scenes and in front of the camera, Amazon and those working on the series should be prepared to adhere to the Warhammer canon.

There is also some skepticism over the concept of a “Warhammer Cinematic Universe,” if only because it smells of the same Marvel Cinematic Universe-envying trend-chasing that fueled other enterprises of this type, from the DCU to the failed “Dark Universe” experiment.

The Warhammer 40K license holds immense appeal as a setting for many different kinds of media. It is a vast universe filled with characters who, from the beginning of their lives, are asked to grapple with oppressive cruelty; untold suffering is the norm, and the sacrifice of whole armies or fleets for minor goals is often considered acceptable. How this, as well as the sheer scale of the worlds and ships and battles involved, gets translated remains to be seen, and there will be arguments aplenty. But in the grim darkness of the near future, there may yet be some truly brilliant stories.

